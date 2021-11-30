Venkatesh To Launch Theatrical Trailer Of Naga Shaurya's 'LAKSHYA'

Young and versatile actor Naga Shaurya who’s riding high with the success of Varudu Kaavalenu will have another release in no time. His next titled ‘LAKSHYA’ will arrive in theatres on December 10th. Interim, they will be unveiling theatrical trailer of the movie.

Victory Venkatesh will be releasing theatrical trailer of Lakshya on December 1st. The announcement poster shows Shaurya celebrating his win in the ground with a bow in his hand.

Lakshya is credited as India's first film based on the ancient sport of archery, while Naga Shaurya will be seen in a completely new look. He will appear in two different looks in the movie which has completed all the production and post-production formalities.

Ketika Sharma has played the leading lady, while Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a vital role. Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar in Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

Director Santhossh Jagarlapudi came up with first of its kind story and Kaala Bhairava rendered soundtracks for the movie, while Raam Reddy handled cinematography. Junaid is the editor.