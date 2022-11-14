Vasanthi Predicts Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 Vasanthi had been eliminated from the show in Sunday's episode. She has been busy in giving interviews and also sharing about her journey in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Vasanthi wasn't the right person to get eliminated in Sunday's episode.

Actually, it was Marina who was to get eliminated in Vasanthi's place. Due to heavy leaks, the show organizers have eliminated Vasanthi instead of Marina from the show.

It was a very unexpected elimination of Vasanthi. In one of her interviews, She was asked who would win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Vasanthi stated that Singer Revanth has the potential to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Let's wait and watch whether Revanth will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Watch this space for more updates.