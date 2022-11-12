Vasanthi Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is inching towards the grand finale. All the strong contestants are getting eliminated from the show. Last week, Geetu Royal who was strong in the house got eliminated from the show.

There will be a double elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Now, another contestant also got eliminated from the show. Any wild guesses? She is none other than Vasanthi who is a popular contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Reports are doing the rounds Vasanthi also got evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Vasanthi's elimination will be aired in Sunday's episode. Bala Aditya will also be eliminated from the show in Saturday's episode. Here are a few some stunning pictures of Vasanthi: