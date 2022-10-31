Varun, Kriti And Shraddha Flaunt Thumkas in Bhediya’s First Exclusive Song

The Bhediya mania has begun and how! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s creature comedy set the ball rolling with a thrilling and sensational trailer, and now, the makers have released the first song from the film’s album.

‘Thumkeshwari’ is a funky cool dance number that features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at their groovy best as they put their desi dance shoes on and sway to Ganesh Acharya's eclectic choreography.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun Dhawan says, “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track”.

The biggest highlight of the track is the scintillating special appearance from Stree alumni Shraddha Kapoor. Flaunting pure oomph in ravishing red, Shraddha is a sight to behold as she shakes a leg with Varun. Having earlier worked with director Amar Kaushik in Stree, we also wonder if there’s more to Shraddha’s glimpse!

The song sees Kriti Sanon dressed in a barrage of colorful hues, radiating her trademark charm as she looks breathtaking in each shade.

About working on the song, Kriti says, “I had an absolute ball shooting for Thumkeshwari. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand and majestic track together. This was quite the memorable experience”.

Talking about the track, composers Sachin-Jigar say, “Thumkeshwari exudes the kind of fun and enjoyable vibe that Bhediya is all about. With an addictive tune, thumping beats and catchy lyrics, this is a song tailor made for the dance floors”.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Thumkeshwari is a peppy number that is also a treat to the eyes. The song's vocals have been crooned by Karthik and Anusha Mani.

With a majestic set, vibrant costumes and that extra special Stree magic, this is a melody meant to be enjoyed in all its big screen glory.

If Bhediya’s first track is anything to go by, looks like a wild and wonderful album awaits audiences!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.