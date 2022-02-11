Valentines Day Special Program Kadhal Sangamam on Zee Tamil

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air, and recognizing the mood of its viewers, Zee Tamil has two absolutely wonderful surprises for its viewers. Firstly, the channel is all set to present a special Valentine’s Day program - ‘Kadhal Sangamam’ on 13th February at 1:30 pm. The 2 – hour special episode will showcase the romantic journey of the channel’s lead couples from fiction shows like Sembaruthi, Sathya and Ninaithalae Inikum. The exceptional episode will make everyone realize the importance of nurturing one’s relationship with their partner through love and trust. It will also showcase the lead Jodi’s identifying the flaws in their relationship during the show, working on resolving them and ultimately, coming closer to each other than ever before.

Next in line is the World Television Premiere of the most-awaited romantic drama - Sridevi Soda Center. The much-appreciated movie has a stellar cast, powerful story, and remarkable screenplay. But above all, it is Suri (Sudheer Babu) and Sridevi’s (Anandhi) heartwarming love story that will truly melt everyone’s hearts. Sridevi Soda Center will premiere prior to Valentine’s Day on Sunday, 13th February at 3:30 PM, only on Zee Tamil.

Director Karuna Kumar’s ‘Sridevi Soda Center’ focuses on the life of Suri Babu, a renowned lightman who works hard to fulfill his simple dream of fixing the main slab of his house. Sridevi (Anandhi), on the other hand, owns a soda center in the same village and is known for her bold and straight-forward nature. The two meet and Suri falls in love with the brave heroine. However, Suri’s plan to lead a happy life with Sridevi hits a roadblock as they come up against the ever-prevalent upper-caste bigotry. The powerful script capturing the deep-rooted caste prejudices as well as the raw and rustic portrayal of some heart-wrenching realities deserve an applause. How they try to combat these prejudices forms the crux of the story and it will be interesting to see whether love or caste discrimination comes out on top!

So, what are you waiting for, witness one of the most heartwarming love stories by tuning into Kadhal Sangamam of Ninaithale Inikkum, Sathya & Sembaruthi on 13th Feb, Sunday at 1.30 PM followed by the World Television Premiere of Sridevi Soda Center at 3:30 PM, only on Zee Tamil.