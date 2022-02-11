Valentine’s Day: Zee Telugu's Recreates Prema Entha Madhuram Title Track With Three Real-life Couples

Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love, and Zee Telugu is all set to give couples another way of expressing their fondness for each other pretty soon. With this initiative, Zee Telugu has become the first General Entertainment Channel in the history of the Telugu television industry to shoot a title song for a fiction show with real-life couples. The extremely popular Prema Entha Madhuram title track was recreated for the show’s 2nd anniversary, and it is all set to be launched before Valentine’s Day to win the hearts of the show’s ardent fans and followers.

After running a full-fledged 360-degree campaign with the #PremaEnthaMadhuramContest trending for several days, the show’s Aryavardhan (Venkat Sriram) and Anu (Varsha HK) selected three unique couples out of hundreds of Jodi’s that had applied to be a part of the song. The real-life couples, Bhavya Sree - Rahul, Deepti - Mahesh, and Pradeesha – Sandeep, got the extraordinary opportunity to share screen space with the lead pair of their favorite show. But that's not it! The couple also got the wonderful chance to shoot at an exotic location on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and we must say that they all had a great time together. Sharing jokes, speaking about their beautiful memories of the show, eating food together, the three couples had a blast shooting with their favorite – Anu and Aryavardhan. The famous Prema Entha Madhuram title track was incredibly romantic from the beginning. However, the mesmerizing setting of the location and the camaraderie of all the couples truly take the recreated version to another level. In fact, we are sure all couples in India will love dancing to the Prema Entha Madhuram title track this Valentine’s Day.

For the uninitiated, Prema Entha Madhuram, which airs every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm on Zee Telugu, follows the unconventional love story of a couple belonging to different generations and proves to everyone that love surpasses materialistic limits of age, status, and lifestyle. Similar to Anu and Aryavardhan’s tale, the three couples selected as contest winners also have unusual love stories. And apart from being a part of the song, they got a chance to open up about their heartwarming love stories, too, in an adorable behind-the-scenes video.

If you haven't watched the recreated version of Prema Entha Madhuram’s title track, go to the Zee Telugu social media platforms and watch the mesmerizing song right away.

