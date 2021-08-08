Vaishnavi Second Finalist to Get Evicted From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

In a shocking turn of events, BBK8 Contestant Vaishnavi Gowda was evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada house in the grand finale of the show.

After Prashanth Sambargi was shown the door, it was next the turn of Vaishanavi Gowda to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house. Yes. Vaishnavi is the second contestant to be evicted from the BBK house.

There were five finalists remaining in the Bigg Boss house including Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda and Prashanth Sambargi. Now, in the first episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Finals, Prashanth was the first contestant to leave the BBK house.

Now, we hear that Vaishnavi Gowda has been chosen as the second contestant by BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep to eliminate Vaishnavi from the house.

Colors Kannada was to announce the top 3 today. Now, the first episode of BBK grand finals which was aired for more than four hours saw two finalist contestants being eliminated from the house.