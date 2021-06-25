Vaishnavi, Manju Take Charge With Sibling Revelry

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has left viewers impressed with the introduction of new tasks in the game. Contestants in the house are also giving it their all and competing fiercely with one another. For the second innings, BBK viewers are glued to their television sets. In any language, each Bigg Boss contestant has his own unique equation with housemates and also has his favourites too.

Talking about Kannada Bigg Boss 8, in the first innings there were only jodis where the contestants built a good rapport with a person from the opposite sex. But we hadn't heard they were no sibling bonds as such.

However, in the recent promo of BBK8 3 released by Colors Kannada, Vaishnavi ties Rakhi to Manju and calls him anna. And Vaishnavi says Manju's love is very generous after he gifts a cardamom to Vaishnavi as Rakhi gift. So, we can say that for a change there is a new relationship in BBK8 house. Fans of Vaishnavi and Manju are ecstatic after seeing the promo of tonight's episode.

The Manju-Vaishnavi relationship has certainly given a new twist to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 in second innings. Let's see how it goes.