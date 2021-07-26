Vaishnavi Gowda Most Underserving Contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

If you are a Bigg Boss addict and closely following the Kannada TV reality show, you must know that Vaishnavi Gowda is the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. With the show inching closer to the grand finale, BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep asked housemates to choose who are the most deserving contestants to be among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Most of the contestants voted for Aravind, Manju Pavagada, and Divya Uruduga, as these three people will definitely be in the top five finalists.

Surprisingly, Vaishnavi who has good performance to her credit and always manages to be in the news, wasn't on the list. Yes. What you read is right. None of her housemates voted for her and it appears the contestants consider Vaishnavi as being unfit to be among the top five finalists.

Although Vaishnavi fans are crying foul over this, a section of the audience say that contestants are best judge of their house as they observe and assess the performance of housemates from close quarters. They surely know who is putting effort to achieve their goal and who's slacking off. Vaishnavi is playing a safe game, especially in the second innings.

It now remains to be seen whether Colors Kannada will give a chance to Vaishnavi Gowda to be in the top five finalists. Let's wait and watch.