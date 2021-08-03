Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagada Jealous Of Divya Uurduga

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has caught more eyeballs than expected. Thanks to host Kichcha Sudeep and the way he has managed to pull off the show with ease despite several obstacles. There's no denying the fact that the contestants too have kept the audience engaged with their antics, drama, humor and fights. As the show gears up for the final episode, the show makers are trying to impress the viewers by playing the journey of each contestant in the house in every episode leading to the final.

Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Manju Pavagada are the strong contestants in the house. Followers of each contestant are going all out, coming up with innovative and creative ways to convince the audience to vote for their favourite idols.

It is known that Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada are on good terms with Divya Uruduga, but deep down inside their hearts, they are upset with Divya Uruduga and disappointed with the show runners as she is garnering a lot of fame from the viewers. The buzz on social media is that Vaishnavi and Manju are jealous of Divya Uruduga, as she is getting special treatment from BBK host Sudeep even in the final week.

We already told you that Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP are TRP material for Kannada Bigg Boss and there's no denying the fact that both Sudeep and Colors Kannada love them. In fact, they really look cute in the house. For the unversed, Sudeep is said to have sent Divya Uruduga's favorite food to the Bigg Boss house. All the contestants sare said to have enjoyed the yummy food prepared by Sudeep. Divya Uruduga seems to be getting special attention from Sudeep and this hasn't gone well with the contestants and Bigg Boss viewers.

