Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga Fans Fight Over Who Will Get Eliminated

Are you a Kannada Bigg Boss lover? Obviously, Yes, because you are reading it and you could be regularly following the show. As you all might be aware of popular contestants Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga. The show is limited to only a few people, all the contestants have to maintain a healthy relationship with everyone whether they like or not, as they don't get a chance to interact with new faces.

Though Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga may have jealousy or compete spirit to beat each other to win the title. We don't know who's going to win, who's going to surpass as it depends on their fans voting.

The duo has earned a decent fan following with the show and their fans are continuously showering love and support them since the show went on air. As the show inching to the finish line, Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda's fans seem to be fighting on social media, defending themselves that their idol should win the show.

People are betting on big time, who will be the first contestant to get eliminate from the final race will it be Divya Uruduga or Vaishnavi Gowda.It has become the hottest topic on social media. It's too difficult to answer at this moment as it all depends upon how much they fetch votes for the finale episode. Who do you think will first get eliminated from the finale race. Let us know in the comments section below.