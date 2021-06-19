Vaishnavi to Dominate Kannada Bigg Boss Second Innings

Colors Kannada's most popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is back in news. The show is getting ready for its second innings and undoubtedly it is going to rule the TRP charts.

When we talk about the female contestants in BBK house, Divya U and Vaishnavi earned huge popularity in the first installment of the show. After stepping out of the house the duo got huge attention and fame which even they did not expect.

Vaishnavi has impressed the viewers with her game and straight forwardness since day one of the show. Also, may we add that Vaishnavi was already a hugely popular TV actress. Now, her stint on the show earned her a bigger fan base.

After the announcement of BBK's second innings, Vaishnavi fans are looking forward to seeing her back in the Kannada Bigg Boss house. Netizens say that Vaishnavi is the strongest contestant in the BBK house. They are also confident that Vaishnavi will bag the BBK8 trophy.

Vaishnavi always gave her best in the tasks and also she is always known to take the right decision. Most importantly, if there's one contestant on the show who's maintained total dignity with no drama or controversy, then it is Vaishnavi. No wonder then that she has won the hearts of BBK viewers by making all the right moves in the house without any bias about the opposite contender.

Now, Vaishnavi fans want to see her take charge and rule the BBK house in the second innings. It wouldn't be a surprise if Vaishnavi manages to beat Divya U's popularity.

What do you think guys? Does Vaishnavi take what it takes to dominate the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8? Comment below.

