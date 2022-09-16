Uppena Heroine in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, Deets Inside

BBT6: The popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is loved by one and all. Most of the audience prefers to watch the weekend episode, as they would be curious to find out who is going to get evicted from the house. They also watch weekend as they get to see Akkineni Nagarjuna, the show host and actor.

It is not uncommon to see celebrities gracing the show to promote their films in Bigg Boss. The latest celebrities who are going to appear in Bigg Boss house are none other than Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty.

We hear that the actors are all set to enter Bigg Boss house this weekend to promote their upcoming flick Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.

The show organizers are likely to unleash the promo of the duo on Twitter, shortly. The nominated contestants of this week are Adi Reddy, Faima, Shaani, Marina, Raj, Abhinaya, Geetu, Rohit and Revanth. Who do you think has a chance to get eliminated from the house? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you

