Uppena Gets Highest TRP Ratings in World Television Premiere

Telugu audience have always been the best in the world when it comes to displaying their love for cinema. Despite the pandemic situation, they thronged theaters to watch latest release Uppena and the film collected a worldwide gross of over 100 Crores, a first time feat for any debutante hero, heroine or a fresh director. Never in Indian cinema has this happened before.

The performances of Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty struck a chord with the youth. Their beautiful romance clubbed with super hit musical album by Devi Sri Prasad, visual brilliance from Sham Dat, impressive writing cum direction by Buchi Babu Sana, every technical department seems to have worked in favour of Mythri Movies banner. This is a new wave of success. Tamil star Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has also found a new ground in Telugu film industry.

Every frame looked grand, thanks to top-notch production values of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar's Writings. The makers alloted a massive budget.

Meanwhile, the film has registered highest TRP for a debut hero. The film in its world television premiere on Star Maa has got a record 18.5 rating. This rating has overtaken Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramloo.

As is known, Uppena is streaming on Netflix.