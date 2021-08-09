Uppena Actress Will Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5 For Single Episode: Deets Inside

Heard of Krithi Shetty? Well, if you haven't then you would at least know the girl in Uppena. Rings a bell, now? Yes. So, there's no need to give an introduction to this most happening actress Krithi Shetty. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Krithi became a celebrity overnight with her top-notch performance in Uppena. for the unversed, Krithi made her big screen debut in Telugu with Uppena featuring Mega actor Vaishnav Tej. It was a dream debut for the duo, as the film did astounding business at the box office.

The actress has a bunch of films in his kitty in Telugu with young actors like Nithiin, Ram Pothineni, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Dharam Tej. Post-Uppena, she became one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. For those joining in the late, Uppena actress has also been roped in to play a key role in Nagarjuna's much-awaited sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, 'Bangaraju'. Krithi is likely to play the love interest of Naga Chaitanya in the film. Recently, there was a rumor that Krithi Shetty charged a whopping Rs 1.5 cr for the promo launch of a new Telugu serial.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Krithi Shetty is likely to make a guest entry on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 pilot episode, as she is in the limelight right now. Krithi's appearance on the show will definitely boost TRPs for the channel airing Bigg Boss. There is also news that the show makers signed her up at the recommendation of Nagarjuna who saw her talent on the sets of Bangarraju. So, Uppena actress will first share screen space with Nagarjuna on the small screen in the Pilot episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The new season will reportedly be launched on September 5, 2021.

However, we are yet to get an official confirmation on the Uppena actress appearing in the pilot episode of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Stay tuned to Sakshipost.