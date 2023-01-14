Uorfi Javed Questioned by Mumbai Police for 2 Hours, Deets Inside

Mumbai: Popular social media influencer and TV actor Uorfi Javed was questioned by the Mumbai police for two hours on Saturday in connection with the complaint against her over her sartorial choices.

Acting on a complaint filed by BJP leader Chitra Wagh, the police had issued summons to the TV actress earlier on Saturday. Javed reached the police station on time and she was questioned by the police, however, there has been no update on the investigation.

Notably, Javed had also filed a counter complaint against Wagh for criticising her for her costumes. She even took a dig at the BJP leader and tweeted about the clothes Hindu women wearing in the ancient times. She wrote ancient Hindu women were liberal, educated and were allowed to choose their clothes.

Also Read: Sankranti Surprise for BTS ARMY, Deets Inside