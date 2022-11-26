Unfair Elimination Of Adi Reddy: Netizens

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Adi Reddy is one of the strongest and most popular contestants in the house. Before entering the house, he used to be a reviewer of Bigg Boss Telugu, analyzing the contestants with clarity.

Adi Reddy has a strong knowledge of the show. He has been able to survive in the house for 12 weeks because of his performance as well as his awareness of the tricks of survival for a long time.

Murmurs are doing the rounds on social media that Adi Reddy has been eliminated from the show. He will be evicted in Sunday's episode, as per the sources.

Currently, the weekend episode's shoot is underway. We can't tell, until and unless the shoot completes, whether Adi Reddy is really eliminated from the show or not. But Netizens believe he is gone from the show unfairly. Here are a few tweets for you:

Adi Reddy eliminated from #BiggBossTelugu6

So sad it's unexpected

Waiting for your Reviews bro @adireddyfantasy https://t.co/GmXbuYSQr7 — RK (@RaviKartik18) November 26, 2022