Unexpected Eliminations Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been termed one of the biggest flop seasons. Firstly, the contestants are not popular among the audience. The second reason is the routine nature of the tasks this season.

Good or bad, everyone is eagerly waiting with bated breath to know who would win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Bigg Boss viewers predict that Singer Revanth is likely to win the show.

But, before we bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, here are a few unexpected eliminations that have taken place during the season. Neha Chowdary, Geetu Royal and Inaya Sulthana were strong and popular contestants who got evicted.

All three got eliminated in an unexpected way. Bigg Boss viewers were shocked by these three evictions. We shouldn't be stunned if the makers announce any unexpected contestant as the winner of the show.

Do you agree with us about Neha Chowdary, Geetu Royal and Inaya Sulthana's unfair elimination? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

