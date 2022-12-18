Unexpected Contestant First Runner-up in Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is coming to end with tonight's show. The top five contestants Revanth, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Keerthi and Rohit are the finalists. After Sri Satya's elimination, we got our top five finalists who are already creating a buzz outside of the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is set to be a star-studded grand event with all sizzling performances.

For those who are regularly following Bigg Boss Telugu 6, viewers thought Adi Reddy will emerge as the first runner-up of the show.

To everyone's surprise, Keerthi became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. She walked out of the show with a briefcase worth of Rs 10 lacs during the finale season which is airing tonight.