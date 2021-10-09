Umar Riaz-Tejasswi Prakash Get Cozy, Viewers Say Fastest Love Track in Bigg Boss History

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 has received mixed response from all quarters. Bollywood star Salman Khan is no doubt entertaining the audience. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty are the contestants who have entered the house. Now, for the unversed, the show is all set to witness the first week's elimination.

As you all know, jodis in the house often tend to get more screen space and the makers also avoid evicting them from the house soon unless they go out of line.

In the ongoing session of Bigg Boss Hindi, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi seem to be getting too close for comfort. The audience says that this is the fastest love story in Bigg Boss history. Umar Riaz and Tejasswi came close to each other after the fashion game. The housemates branded them a couple and made fun of them. So, we can say that a love story has just begun in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15. A section of the audience have been trolling Tejasswi and Umar and say that this is not splitsvilla and are asking Salman Khan to remind the contestants about the same.