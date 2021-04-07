This Ugadi, Zee Kutumba Utsava Will Usher In New Year By Felicitating Sandalwood Actors

Bangalore:: Zee Kannada, leading Kannada General Entertainment Channel, transforming the Kannada television industry since 2006 with its unique content offerings, is here with a grand celebration of Ugadi this year. This Kannada new year will witness a 3-hour filled comedy and entertainment-based event with fun festive elements and flavors to commend this auspicious day. Celebrate Ugadi, the vibrancy of nature and life, with Zee Kannada this year by tuning in to watch Zee Kutumba Utsava on 10th and 11th April from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Zee Kannada celebratory events have won a special place in the hearts and minds of Kannada audiences from around the world. This year, the channel has hand-picked some of the senior exceptional talent actors in the Sandalwood industry such as Umashree, Vinaya Prasad, Vijayalakshmi Singh, Sudharani, Umashree from the show soon to be launched, Puttakkana Makkalu, for their legendary contribution to the industry. Celebrating the exemplary success and diverse talent from the industry, the winners were felicitation with Zee Kannada momento and a flower bouquet.

A memorable evening with breath-taking performances, Zee Kannada also launches a special surprise for the audience, a Maha promo that showcases the upcoming highlights in all fiction shows. The channel also announces this feature post every episode of their telecast, for the audience to have a peek into the next episode for a month.

Creating a platform to bring together the entire Zee Kannada family under one roof, Zee Kannada’s newest additions Hitler Kalyana and Puttakkana Makkalu introduce their respective fiction shows . The protagonists release the promo at the event and share the story plot of the shows with the viewers, helping them plan their calendar for the upcoming exciting month.

Don’t miss out on celebrating Ugadi with Zee Kutumba Utsava on 10th and 11th April from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD