From Udaya Bhanu to Siri's Boyfriend Srihan, Check Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Star Contestants

People are eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. The show is all set to get launched on September 4, 2022, on Star MAA. Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to be the host of the show. We all know that Bigg Boss is all about fights, silly conversations, some friendship stories, etc. Most people love to watch the show.

Now, some of the probable contestants of the show are likely to be Vishal Raj, Sudheer, Revanth Singer, Inaya Sultana, Arohi Rao, Udhaya Bhanu, Vasanthi Krishnan, Srihan, Sudeepa etc.

In the Bigg Boss Telugu 5, VJ Sunny emerged out as the winner of the show. He took the trophy along with a Rs. 50 lakh and a house worth Rs. 25 lakh. Shanmukh Jaswanth became the first runner up.

In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, the 18 contestants of the show were Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sarayu, Nataraj, Anee, Lobo, Maanas Nagulapalli, Umadevi, Jessie, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh, Priya, Shwetha Varma, Sreerama Chandra, Lahari Shari and Hamida.

