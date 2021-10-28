Udaariyaan Spoiler Alert Today's Episode: Tejo Gets A New Lover

Udaariyaan is the latest popular TV serial on Colors which is getting good hits as the small screen viewers have fallen in love with this serial. Now, there is a new twist in the serial. Actor Karan V Grover is said to enter the show as "Angad Maan". Karan will be the new investor of their sports academy. Tejo and Angad will meet each other at the Diwali Party. The spoiler says that Angad will fall in love with Tejo.

Udaariyaan is a triangle love story between Tejo, Jasmine and Fathe. In the present episode, Jass gets arrested and Tejo will be back at Khushbeer's house. Jasmin gets jealous as Tejo is saved from Jass. Tejo tells Fathe that she won't fast for him on Karva Chauth as it doens't make sense anymore. Meanwbhile, Jasmin tells Gurpreet that she would be fasting for Fathe. But Tejo and Simran catch Jasmin red-handed while eating street food at the time of fast.

Are you excited to watch tonight's episode of Udaariyaan? Stay tuned to Sakhi Post for updates.