Udaariyaan Serial Written Update Today Episode October 9: Doctor Reveals Khushbeer Fainted From Drug Overdose

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Sweety warns Jasmin not to go against Tejo saying she might get into trouble. Tejo gives Khushbeer, the drugged tea which Jasmin made. Later, Jasmin waits for Khushbeer to fall ill. Khushbeer feels uneasy after some time when playing with Candy, and eventually faints. Candy calls all the family members after Khushbeer faints. Fateh calls doctor for a check-up. The doctor tells the family that Khushbeer's BP has dropped significantly. He also adds that this may have happened due to a drug overdose.

Nimmo lashes out at Tejo for her carelessness. Tejo tries to explain, but no one trusts her. Gurpreet asks Tejo to leave before she says something that might hurt Tejo. Jasmin feels elated as her plan succeeds. But Fateh doesn't believe that Tejo can did this big mistake. Will Fateh and his family get to know the truth about Jasmin's plan?