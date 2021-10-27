Udaariyaan Serial Written Update Today Episode October 27: Jass Tells The Truth About Jasmine To Fathe

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Jass calls Jasmine to a place. Fathe and Jass get into a fight. Jass warns Fathe to stay away from him failing in which he would not step away from harming Jasmine. Fathe requests Jass to leave Jasmine and tells him he will surrender. Jass says that Jasmine is not a good person and adds that she is the one who provided evidence against him. He also reveals that Jasmine is the one who provoked him against Tejo. Fathe is stunned after learning the truth.

Jass threatens Tejo's family that he will cut Dilraj's cheeks if they won't reveal where Tejo is. Satti calls Tejo and asks her to come back home as Jass is waiting. Jasmine feels happy and asks Sweety to come to the academy and they can go shopping for her wedding with Fathe. Jass warns Tejo after she returns home. Jasmine gets shocked after hearing Fathe saying he got evidence against Jass. Fathe calls Tejo and says that he needs time to prove the evidence against Jass.

Meanwhile, Jasmine meets Jass and says that Fathe has found evidence against him. Jasmine ask Jass to run away, but he warns Jasmine to give all her money and tells her he will teach Fathe a lesson. Jass kidnaps Fathe to know what proof he has.