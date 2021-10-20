Udaariyaan Serial Written Update Today Episode October 20: Jass Kidnaps Tejo

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Fathe takes Tejo home. Khushbeer and his family are shocked to see Tejo hurt while Jasmine feels happy. Tejo hands over the marriage certificate of her and Jass marriage to Fathe and Khushbeer. Khushbeer asks Tejo's father as to why didn't he recheck the papers about Jass and Tejo's marriage got registered. Jasmine feels insecure about Fathe taking care of Tejo.

Jasmine insults Tejo and says that she is the other woman and they are not legally husband and wife. Tejo breaks down and prays to get out of this situation. Later, Tejo gets a call from the college that some student is attempting suicide. Tejo rushes to the college and asks Jasmine to inform Khushbeer.

Jasmine calls Jass to inform about Tejo's moves. Jass kidnaps Tejo.