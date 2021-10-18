Udaariyaan Serial Written Update Today Episode October 18: Jas Vows Revenge Against Tejo

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Khushbeer and his family celebrate Dussehra. Tejo and Fathe perform Puja together. Fathe thanks Tejo and asks him to support him always. Jasmin gets jealous and plans to bring back Tejo's ex Jas to ruin Tejo's life. Jasmin visits Jas's house and asks him to plan how to re-enter Tejo's life and take revenge on her for ruining his life. Jasmin gives Jas her gold to execute his evil plan.

Jas hurts Tejo during Ravaan dahan while Fathe searches for Tejo everywhere. The next morning, Jasmin visits Jas' house and says that she wants Tejo out of Fathe and her life as soon as possible. Jas tells Jasmin that he will teach Tejo a lesson for ruining his life and tells he will marry Tejo again.