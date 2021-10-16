Udaariyaan Serial Written Update Today Episode October 16: Jasmine Brings Tejo's Ex

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Tejo gives a presentation to the investors because of which Khushbeer and family members get tensed. Jasmin provokes Tejo with her words, but Tejo gives back to her. Tejo tries to convince investors who refuses to listen to her. They say that they will not trust Fathe anymore.

Investors place a tough condition in front of Tejo that she should hand over the academy to them. Tejo accepts the condition. Fathe gets out of the jail and Gurpreeth and their family thank Tejo.

Jasmin gets jealous of Tejo and wants to put Tejo in trouble again. On the other hand, Tejo tells Fathe that she has nothing to do with the academy now and tells him if anything happens next time, she won't take responsibility. Later, Jasmine lands in trouble as she is caught eacesdropping on Fathe during the conversation with Tejo. But Jasmine brings Tejo's ex to take revenge on her.