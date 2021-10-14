Udaariyaan Serial Written Update Today Episode October 14: Will Fathe Know Jasmin's Plan?

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Fathe and other family members enjoy with Simran by reminiscing their past memories. Simran pushes Tejo close to Fathe. Jasmin gets jealous on seeing Fathe and Tejo together. Jasmin decides to take revenge on Tejo.

Investors lash out at Jasmin saying Fathe did not give share the profits. Later, Jasmin provokes investors to get Tejo arrested. Police arrest Tejo and Khushbeer tries to stop them. But they refuse to heed.

Fathe gets news that Tejo has been arrested. Fathe goes to the police and tries to convince the cops. But they refuse to listen to him. Later, Fathe takes the blame on him saying he did mistakes in the accounts and Tejo has nothing to do with the academy. Fathe gets arrested in place of Tejo. Jasmin ia shocked on knowing that Fathe took the blame on him and is now arrested.