Udaariyaan Serial Written Update November 4: Fathe Gives A Twist To Jasmine

In today’s episode of Udaariyaan, khushbeer, Tejo and Family waits for Fathe as he goes out after knowing the truth about Jasmine. He learns that she has burned Rupay’s passport. Gurpreet wishes that Fathe changes his decision and should not divorce Tejo. Tejo gets a call from Angad Man and rushes to the academy. Tejo tells Angad that she is getting a divorce from Fathe and Angad wishes Tejo the best of luck. Meanwhile, Jasmine gets tensed wondering if Fathe changed his decision after listening to Tejo’s words. Fathe and Tejo go to the court to sign the divorce papers. Judge reminds Fathe and Tejo that after they sign the divorce papers, they are legally free from their marriage.