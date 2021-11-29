Udaariyaan Serial Written Update November 29: Fathe's Surprise Shocks Jasmine

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Gurpreet, Simran, and Mahi request Fathe to change his decision on leaving for Canada, but Fathe tells them he can't as it is Jasmine's dream. Gurpreet breaks down. But Jasmine doesn't care about them and packs her bags. Fathe tells Jasmine that she looks so happy that she forgot about him. Jasmine tells Fathe that nothing like that is on her mind and tells him that she is excited that they will start a new life in Canada. Later, Fathe tells Jasmine that he is going to the academy for other arrangements and informs her that he will give her a half-surprise the next day. Angad and Tejo visit the gurudwara. Fathe meets Tejo at the gurudwara and shares his grief and apologises for hurting her. Jasmine visits Rupi's house to take her things, where Rupi and other family members lash out at her for coming. Jasmine hurts them with her words and behaviour. Tejo breaks into tears hearing Jasmine's words.