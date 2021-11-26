Udaariyaan Serial Written Update November 26: Will Fathe Leave for Canada With Jasmine?

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Khushbeer hopes that Fathe will stop the engagement, but Fathe doesn't. Tejo and Angad get engaged, and Khushbeer gets disappointed that Fathe did not realise that he was losing Tejo. And then Fathe comes back to the house with a surprise for Jasmine. Later, Jasmine asks Fathe where he went and tells him to go and get ready. Meanwhile, Fathe gives a surprise to Jasmine by showing her Canada tickets. Jasmine feels delighted by the surprise and asks Fathe if they are leaving for Canada after marriage, to which Fathe says yes. Anyway, Khushbeer and his family are not happy with Fathe and Jasmine's marriage.

In yesterday's episode, Fathe tries to cool Jasmine down and says that he has a big surprise for her that will make her happy. Later, Simran tells Tejo that Fathe is nothing without her. Khushbeer calls Pandit, where Fathe tells Khushbeer that he doesn't want any mess from his mistake and tells him it's a big day for Tejo and Angad. Angad makes Tejo smile, and Tejo thanks him. Meanwhile, Fathe congratulates Angad and Tejo. Angad asks Khushbeer to do rituals from his side as a father, which Khushbeer accepts on one condition that he should always keep Tejo happy.

Also Read: Udaariyaan Serial Written Update November 25: Fathe's Shocking Surprise for Jasmine

Fathe goes out to plan some surprises for Jasmine. Jasmine and her friends search for Fathe, and Jasmine gets tense. Angad and Tejo get engaged, and Angad asks her if she is sure about the fake engagement. Khushbeer hopes that Fathe comes and stops Tejo's engagement with Angad.

Also Read: IPL 2022 Auction: Which Franchise Will Retain Players From Previous Season