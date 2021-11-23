Udaariyaan Serial Written Update November 23: Fathe In Fix

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Jasmine lashes out at Angad and blames Tejo for spoiling her function. Fathe tells Jasmine to stay calm and behave herself. Later, Angad explains everything to Fathe and Jasmine and tells Tejo he won’t have anything to do with it. Angad takes Fathe and Jasmine to Tejo’s party.

Khushbeer and the Rupi family enjoy the party where they are stunned to see Fathe and Jasmine with Angad. Both families ask Angad why he brought them where he tells everyone that they are going to celebrate Jasmine and Fathe’s sangeet also.

Meanwhile, Fathe feels heartbroken by seeing Tejo happy with Angad. Later, Khushbeer asks Fathe to cross-check his decision to marry Jasmine, while Khushbeer says he can still see Fathe’s feelings for Tejo. But Fathe explains it to Khushbeer.