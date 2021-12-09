Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 9: Will Fathe Go to Jail?

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, the Hotel manager gives Fathe a bag and asks him to hand over the bag to the guest and collect payment. Fathe runs behind the car and falls. Fathe thinks of Tejo when he falls and feels Tejo's encouragement. Meanwhile, Fathe gets into a fight with thieves. Let us wait and watch what will exactly happen in tonight's episode. Sakshi Post will update the episode as soon as the Voot premium episode is out.

Tejo tells Angad that she can't stay in his house as people might point them. Angad put-backs the engagement ring back to Tejo and convince her to stay back. Khushbeer sees Fathe and Tejo's marriage photos where Gurpreet tells that they can't hope for Tejo and Fathe to patch up as Fathe married Jasmine. On the other hand, Fathe gets into a fight with hotel workers and gets beaten by them. Fathe breaks down into tears for cheating Tejo. The hotel manager warns Jasmine to vacant the room or pays the bill. Jasmine gets insulted by the manager and she thinks that Fathe is the reason for her situation. Later Fathe asks the manager to pay him for the work but he refuses to do.