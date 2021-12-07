Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 7: Jasmine Vows Revenge On Tejo

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Tejo accepts Angad's job offer and Fathe apologises to hotel manager and requests for a room. He offers to wash the vessels instead of paying money. Fathe recollects memories with his family and Tejo.

On the other hand, Jasmine goes to the academy to inquiry about Fathe and Tejo's whereabouts but she fails to find a breakthrough. Later, Jasmine vows to take revenge on Tejo. Meanwhile, Tejo gets to know that Angad's wife passed away in a car accident. She asks Riya about her mother while playing. Elsewhere Angad waits for Riya's answer.

In yesterday's episode, Fathe goes to the Shimla where Jasmine plans something evil to take revenge on Fathe and Tejo. Jasmine gets to know that Fathe didn't go to the house. Angad tells his daughter Riya that he took a few days' permission from the hostel and tell her she should go back. But refuses to listen Angad asks Tejo to tell Angad that she will not leave him to go to the hostel. Tejo requests Angad about it and tells him that she will find a job. Fathe gets into a fight with the hotel manager as he loses his tongue and later gets to know he lost his purse.

Jasmine uploads edited photos of her and Fathe on Instagram. Mahi shows Jasmine's post to Gurpreet where she asks about Tejo's post. Tejo also posts her and Angad's photos on Instagram.