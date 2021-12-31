Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 31: Angad Slaps Tejo

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Tejo breaks down after seeing Jasmine and Fathe. Later Fathe warns Jasmine to be within her limits and asks what she is up to. Jasmine says she wants to ruin Tejo's life. Meanwhile, Angad proposes to Tejo but she regrets it and says she will leave the house. Angad tries to stop her but she won't. Later Angad slaps Tejo for hurting him.

In yesterday's episode, Fathe follows Tejo upon learning Angad's mentally unstable and may lose his sanity when triggered. Riya stubborn that she wants the same mask that Fateh wore to hide from Tejo. Later Fateh gives his mask to the shopkeeper and asks to give Riya. Fateh drops his wallet unknowingly and Tejo follows him. Elsewhere Tejo and Angad come face to face where Tejo breaks down by seeing Fateh in Rampur. Meanwhile, Riya's video calls Angad and shows Tejo and Fateh. Angad rushes to the spot in fear of losing Tejo. Jasmine interrupts in between as she escapes from Jail. Jasmine tells Tejo that leave then as Fateh is her husband. Angad gets stuns by seeing Jasmine with Fateh.