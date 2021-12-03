Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 3: Jasmine Vows Revenge Against Fathe for Leaving Her

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Fathe makes it clear to Jasmine that he did not really marry her and that she probably did not notice as she was busy dreaming about Canada. Jasmine requests Fathe to forgive her, but he refuses to listen to her and leaves her. Jasmine goes to Rupi's house, who kicks her out of the and is happy that Fathe cheated her. Rupi tells Jasmine that she deserves it for ruining Tejo's life. And Fathe feels bad that he missed Tejo and imagines about her. Khushbeer's family is stunned on seeing Fathe back and asks what happened. Later, Angad takes Tejo to his place.

In yesterday's episode, Fathe burns Jasmine's passport a few minutes before entering the flight area. Jasmine is stunned by Fathe's action. Jasmine lashes out at Fathe and asks him why he burned the passport. Meanwhile, Fathe gets arrested by police while Jasmine stops and questions him. Fathe reveals his half surprise and tells that he actually married Jasmine. Father tells Jasmine that he got to know her real face after Jass revealed the truth for troubling Tejo. Jasmine outbursts and tells Jass is lying but Fathe tells he saw the proofs that she gave Jass her gold and Gurpreet Diamond necklace. And question her why did she get Jass bail when she knows Tejo have life treated with him. Jasmine tries to explain but Fathe denies to listen her words.

Later Fathe tells that everything was fake including their marriage. Jasmine is shocked after knowing the truth.