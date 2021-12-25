Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 25: Fathe Follows Jasmine

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Fathe imagines Tejo and realizes that he should not disturb her and decides to leave the town. Meanwhile, Angad hides from Tejo about Fathe and decides not to tell her as he promised Fathe. Later, Jasmine comes up with an evil plan against Angad in the pub. Jasmine asks somebody to click photos of Angad and Jasmine in the pub so that she can provoke Riya's Nani. Later, Fathe is shocked to see Jasmine at the bus station and gets to know about her plan.

In yesterday's episode, Angad asks Fathe that is he sure about leaving Tejo. Fathe tells Angad that he doesn't want to come between them and requests Angad to marry Tejo as soon as possible. On the other hand, Angad imagines that he told truth for Tejo about Fathe and Jasmine's marriage. Angad couldn't able tell the truth for Tejo and fears that he lose her. Angad gets confused about whether he should tell about Fathe to Tejo or not. Meanwhile, Fathe decides to leave the town.