Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 20: Jasmine Kidnaps Riya

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Angad is unable to find Riya and goes back home. Tejo asks Angad about Riya and he lashes out at her, saying he lost Riya because of her negligence. Later, Angad goes out in search of Riya and Tejo tells him she will also join him in search for Riya, but he refuses. Meanwhile, Jasmine watches everything by standing outside Angad's house and tells herself that she will ruin Tejo's life.

In yesterday's episode, Fathe's friend comes to meet him where he explains why he is doing driver job. Riya and Tejo go out for shopping where Jasmine follows them with an evil plan. Jasmine kidnaps Riya where Tejo informs Angad the Riya gone missing. Angad gets panic by listening Riya's missing news. Angad thinks that Riya's Nani might take her but refuses to ask her. Later Angad goes to the place and asks Tejo to leave home and tells her he will take care of it.