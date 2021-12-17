Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 16: Jasmine Trespasses Into Angad's Villa

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Jasmine enters the party and looks for Fathe and Tejo but she is shocked on seeing Tejo and Angad together dancing and Tejo enjoying the party. Meanwhile, Tejo and Angad share some moments after the party. The next day Angad decides to spend the whole day with Riya and Tejo also gives company. Angad, Tejo, and Riya play cricket while Jasmine jumps into Maan's villa and hides when Angad comes to take the ball. Let us wait and watch to know what exactly happened in tonight's episode.

In yesterday's episode, Angad introduces Tejo to everyone in the party as his fiancee. Meanwhile, Jasmine will be on her way to the party. Sharma calls Fathe and tells him to bring the charger where Fathe sees Angad and Tejo dancing. Fathe gets stunned and hides from her again and imagines him in Angad's place. Fathe breaks into tears and comes out of the party. On the other Jasmine reaches the party and sees Fathe outside the party and calls him but she won't be there at the time he turns.