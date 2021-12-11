Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 11: Tejo And Angad Meet Fathe

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Tejo comes back amd takes Angad's car. She tells Angad that she came back for Riya. Later, Angad promises Tejo that he will not hide anything and will share everything with her. Later Angad tells Tejo about Riya's past. The next morning, Angad and Tejo go to a business meeting during which Angad stops for filling fuel where Fathe works. Tejo sees Fathe working at the pump but she thinks it is her imagination.

In yesterday's episode, Fathe saves a family from thieves. Meanwhile, Tejo gets stuns by knowing that Angad is not the father of Riya. Angad makes clear that to Tejo he is not married and Riya is not her daughter. Petrol Pump ower offer Fathe a job by knowing his situation. Tejo packs her bags and tells Angad that she is leaving because she can't trust him anymore. Tejo asks Angad about his and Riya's past. On the other hand, Fathe and Tejo remind each other and their memories. Jasmine meets some stranger and takes part in some evil plan who is paying her for doing so. Tejo leaves Angad house where Angad goes with Tejo as driver. Tejo recognises that drive is Angad and stops the car and takes the auto.