Udaariyaan Serial Written Update December 1: Tejo's Fake Engagement Out in The Open

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Jasmine and Fathe head to the airport and Tejo breaks down. On the other hand, Tejo decides to tell the truth to the family that her engagement with Angad is fake, but unable to do so because for the fear of making Khushbeer and Gurpreet sad. Later, Tejo reveals the truth to Rupi saying that for Jasmine and Fathe's happiness she had a fake engagement with Angad. Rupi is shocked by Tejo's truth and lashes out at her as to why is she ruining her life for Jasmine.

In yesterday's episode, Jasmine feels elated that she finale got married to Fathe after many fights and thinks that Tejo is no more in her and Fathe's life. Fathe sees Gurpreet and other family members are upset that he is leaving. Later Simran and Mahi ask Fathe to change his decision but he tells he can't as he promised Jasmine. The next day morning, Fathe and Jasmine heads for the airport where Jasmine's words hurt everyone. Anyway, Fathe breaks down into tears as Gurpreet shares her grief. Tejo wishes Fathe and tells Jasmine to take of him.

