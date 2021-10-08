Udaariyaan Serial Today Episode October 8: Khushbeer Drinks Drugged Tea?

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Tejo warns Jasmin about revealing that Candy is the son of Simran, Jasmin refuses to listen to Tejo. Later Tejo shocks Jasmin by showing her two passports when she burnt Rupy's passport instead of her own passport to fool Fateh that she loves him. Tejo warns Jasmin that if she tells the truth to Khushbeer then she will expose her secrets to Fateh.

Jasmin and Tejo strike a deal to keep their secrets with them. On the other hand, Jasmin gets jealous on seeing Fateh's family bond with Tejo. Jasmine plans to weaken Tejo's bond with Kushbeer and plans something evil. Jasmin adds some drug in the Khushbeer's tea to harm him and blames Tejo for that. Jasmin gets tea for Khushbeer, but Khushbeer asks Tejo to get him tea. Tejo takes the tea cup from Jasmin's hand and serves it to Khushbeer. Will Khushbeer drink the tea and fall ill? Follow Sakshi Post to know what happened next.