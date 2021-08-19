Two Top Contestants Drop Out of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 In The Last Minute Despite High Remuneration

Telugu Bigg Boss is trending on all social media platforms. Yes, we are all set to witness a new season in a couple of days from now. Are you a Bigg Boss fan waiting to know the launch date or to the names of contestants who will be taking part in the upcoming season? Don't worry you have landed on the right page. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Yes, he is continuing as the host and the contestants' list of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 include names like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Lobo, RJ Kajal, Lahari Sayaru among others.

The latest buzz is that the pilot episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is expected to air on September 5 or 12, 2021. Grapevine suggests that two top stars from Tollywood have dropped out of the popular TV reality show in the last minute.

We know that anchor Varshini and singer Mangli are popular celebrities in the Telugu states. They have been approached for the show with fancy remuneration to stay in the house at least for a few weeks. Unfortunately, Singer Mangli and Anchor Varshini are said to have rejected the offer owing to their busy schedule.

Singer Mangli is occupied with a slew of films while Varshini is also said to be busy with some shows and web series. Due to their current projects, singer Mangli and Varshini are said to have dropped out from the final list of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. However, the makers have no reason to worry. They have Plan B. They also have a back up contestants list. We hear that Star Maa has brought in Sarayu Pellamaithe in Singer Mangli's place. There's no official confirmation as to who will replace Varshini. Before drawing any conclusions, let's wait for an official confirmation to know whether Mangli and Varshini have really dropped out of the show. Watch this space for updates.