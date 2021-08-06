Two Popular Jabardasth Anchors Entering Telugu Bigg Boss House, Ready For Fights?

Bigg Boss in any language is the most loved show by the audience. If you have opened this page, then you must be a Bigg Boss Telugu addict, right? The probable contestants' list is doing the rounds ever since the makers dropped the logo of the Bigg Boss new season on the internet.

We have already told you that the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 promo is expected to be out on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2021. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 promo will be out by next week.

Are you wondering who are the popular anchors from the Jabardasth show making an entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show. Let me be the first one to break the news to you. We are hearing rumors that Anchor Varshini and Deepika Pilla of Jabardasth show are set to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

We are damn sure, there will be fights between the two if the two really make an entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

There was a rumor that there is a cold war between anchor Varshini and Deepika Pilli. The two are said to hate each other inside their hearts, but they pretend everything is good between them when they appear together on the small screen.

Jealousy is common between colleagues and cat fights too happen. This piece of news hasn't been yet confirmed from either sides. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. Keep an eye on this space for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.