Two Popular Bigg Boss Contestants Worry Shanmukh Jaswanth Fans?

Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the most familiar names among Bigg Boss Telugu contestants. He is trending on all social media platforms, thanks to his fan following. His followers are leaving no stone unturned to keep him in the news. Shanmukh Jaswanth has earned a place for himself in people's hearts after his appearance in the web series 'Software Developer'. He is also the most loved celebrity on social media. After much speculation, rumours and denial, Shanmukh Jaswanth has finally entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house on Sunday.

We heard from our sources that Shanmukh Jaswanth hasn't been nominated for this week's eviction. The contestants who have been nominated for elimination this week include RJ Kajal, Maanas, Jaswanth, Ravi and Sarayu.

Guess what? We hear that Shanmukh Jaswanth fans are wary of two popular names in the Bigg Boss house—Anchor Ravi or RJ Kajal. They think that these two could dominate him in the show. Now, their target is to somehow get Anchor Ravi and Kajal eliminated from the show.

Will it be possible for Shanmukh fans to ensure the eliminatation of Anchor Ravi and RJ Kajal? Well. Not really because a lot depends on the number of votes garnered by the contestant. Besides, Ravi is a household name and more popular than anyone else in the Bigg Boss house.

It's may not be easy for Shanmukh fans to take on Ravi or RJ Kajal. It may take a lot of strategy to make sure Shanmukh stays on longer in the house. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.