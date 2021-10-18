Two Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Shocking Eviction in Double Elimination

Looks like Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 makers have sent a shockwave to viewers in a Monday morning twist. In a surprise move, the show makers had declared yesterday that there would be no elimination. Even Farah Khan hinted at that. As you all know, Last night, there was no elimination in the house.

Now, we have learnt from our sources that Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

BB15 viewers are unable to figure out why makers did double elimination all of a sudden in the house. Rumors are doing the rounds that the makers could be planning wild card entries and that's the reason why they might have resorted to double elimination in the house. However, it’s not confirmed yet from the makers' end.

In a buzz doing the rounds on social media, it is being said that all the contestants from the main house have been evicted and sent back to jungle.

So we don't know for sure if these are Bisht and Pandya or have they really been shown the exit.

Stay tuned for updates.