TV Actor Nanda Kishore Sensational Comments On Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Siri Hanmanth

Serial actor Nanda Kishore is one of the successful actor on the small screen. If you are unable to recall him, he appeared in Rama Sakkani Seetha serial. The show airs on Zee Telugu. Recently, Nanda Kishore made his debut as a hero in the film Narasimhapuram. Our Bigg Boss beauty Siri Hanmanth was seen as the female lead in the film.

As Siri is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, she has been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. Nanda Kishore made some sensational comments against Siri Hanmanth.

He stated, "Actually, it's rare to get movie offers from Telugu people. During the time, we gave a chance to Siri Hanmanth although she is a Vizag girl. We also gave a meaty role to her in the film with huge screen space.

However, when we invited her to be part of the film promotions, she stated that she doesn't want to come, saying 'my character in the trailer is not so impressive and if people watch it, they would form a wrong opinion on me'. She totally imagined everything bad about her in the trailer. Actually, it's very actor's duty to take part in film promotions. She felt that we changed her character, it is not the same when director narrates it. If Siri had watched the film, she would definitely know how the director has showcased her in the film. I strongly believe that she hasn't watched the film yet," he signed off.

Let's now wait to see what Siri's reaction would be to this.