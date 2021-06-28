TRP War: Indian Idol 12 or Super Dancer 4, Which Show is Highly Rated?

We need not tell you that the most popular reality shows in Hindi are Indian Idol 12 and Super Dancer 4. These shows have been running for years now. Both the shows are loved by the audience and they also get good TRPs. Even top stars use these shows reach to a wide audience when they want to promoe their movies by making a guest appearance on the show.

On the other hand, show makers always come up with interesting ways to attract the viewers. According to the latest reports, Neetu Kapoor is all set to grace the Super Dancer 4 this weekend. On the other hand, Javed Akhtar will be appearing as the chief guest on Indian Idol this week. The latest questions doing the rounds which show will get highest TRPs rating. Both the show will air on Sony TV.

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) report, Anupamaa is leading the TRP charts with 3.7 million impressions followed by Ghum Hai kisikey Pyar Mein which registered 3 million impressions. At No.3 is comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman which got 2.8 muillion impressions while Imlie grabbed the fourth spot with 2.7 million impressions. Now, coming to the two reality shows Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol 12, they are sharing the fifth spot on TRP chart with 2.4 million impressions.