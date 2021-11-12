Transgender Chandramukhi's Sensational Comments on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Priyanka Singh

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the most popular reality shows on Telugu television right now. The small screen viewers have loved all the seasons, prompting the makers to come up with new seasons. The Bigg Boss Telugu is in its fifth season right now. We know that over the last two seasons, Star Saa has not been roping in any contestant under the common man quota. However, they are allowing transgender stars to utilize the platform.

Earlier, Tamannah Simhadri had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Now, Priyanka Singh of Jabardasth fame is the contestant in the current edition. She is garnering a lot of attention on the show. Thanks to Priyanka's performance and her special connection with Maanas, she has become the talk of the town. It's known that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Priyanka gets jealous if anyone spends more time with Maanas.

Now, Transgender Chandramukhi, who heads the Transgender Community in Telangana state, says, "I don't support Priyanka Singh as she is not our community. I have seen her only in television as Sai Teja when she was performing skits in Jabardasth. I don't know that she transformed from Sai Teja to Priyanka Singh. Our community people won't be supporting her as she wasn't with us ever. Earlier, we supported Tamannah because she was in our community. I am still in touch with Tamannah and we often talk about everything."

Priyanka Singh has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. There's a long way to go for her. It remains to be seen when Priyanka Singh's journey in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house will come to an end.